Police seize drugs in Magherafelt raid

Contact
A quantity of drugs is among items seized by police following a number of searches in the Magherafelt area on Tuesday morning.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch carried out a number of searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Detective Inspector Aubrey Shaw said: “Following a proactive policing operation at a number of properties within the Magherafelt area officers recovered a small amount of suspected Class A controlled drugs, a significant sum of money believed to be around £23,000, mobile phones and other items which have been taken away for further examination.
"We are committed to disrupting criminal activities and people who choose to become involved in this type of criminality are a blight on society and the communities they exert their control over.
“I would appeal to anyone who has information, or concerns about these type of criminal activities to get in touch. We will act on information we receive.
"It may not always be visible and immediate but, please be assured, every piece of information is assessed and acted on.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, phone the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.