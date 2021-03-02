Planners recommend refusing application for new houses at prominent site in Derry

Planning officers have recommended that the local council refuse planning permission for new houses at a site in the Waterside area of Derry.

The plans for the site, which is located at 12 Clooney Road, on a plot between Waterfoot Park and the Waterfoot Hotel, were first submitted to the council's planning department in 2018.

The original proposal was to build six houses and six apartments on the land.

A number of residents in the surrounding area lodged objections to the plans.

In November 2019, a report by one of Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning officers recommended that the planning application for the properties on the land be refused.

Also in November 2019, the owner of the site submitted a new proposal seeking planning permission to build six houses on the land, instead of the houses and the apartments.

A total of 172 objections to the housing plans were received by the council.

Its planning department has now recommended that planning permission for the new houses also be refused.

However, the final decision on the matter rests with councillors on the council's Planning Committee.

The application for the Clooney Road site is scheduled to be discussed at a meeting of the Planning Committee tomorrow.

At the meeting, a planning officer will explain to councillors why they believe that planning permission for the houses should be refused.

Councillors can then either decide to go with the planning department's recommendation to refuse, or instead grant planning permission for the development.

In a report on the planning application for the houses, a planning officer said the layout of the proposed housing does not 'respect the character of the area and adversely impacts existing residential amenity'.

The report adds: “It has not been demonstrated that the layout has appropriately taken into account the existing trees and vegetation within the site and its boundaries and will impact protected TPO (Tree Protection Order) trees.

“There are adverse impacts on the existing amenity of residents in Waterfoot Park in terms of dominance, overbearing and loss of light.

“The access road to serve the development will also impact on mature trees within the site as will the retaining wall at the northern boundary.

“The road, turning head and parking are heavily engineered and the proposal is considered over development of the site,” the report adds.