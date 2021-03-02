Man arrested by officers investigating the suspicious death of a woman at Derry hospital last year

A 33-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the suspicious death of a 21-year-old woman at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows in Derry on August 3.

A police spokesperson said the man remains in custody at present.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information that could assist their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

The spokesperson said there are no further details about the case.