Teachers in Northern Ireland accept new pay offer

A formal offer on teachers’ pay for 2019 and 2020 has been accepted by the five main teaching unions.

Education Minister Peter Weir said he was pleased that the five trade unions which make up the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) have accepted a pay offer today on behalf of their members.

“Management side offered a cost of living increase of 2% payable from 1 September 2019 and an additional 2% payable from 1 September 2020. The pay award is applicable to all salary scales and teaching allowances," said Mr Weir.

The business case for the pay offer will be subject to formal approvals from the Department of Finance.

The Minister added: “Teachers play a vital role in the Northern Ireland education system and I want to put on record my appreciation for the hard work they do on a daily basis, which has been made more difficult by the challenges of this pandemic.”