Concern at recent spike in rural crime crime cri

A local councillor has warned residents to be vigilant following a spate of recent burglaries across rural County Derry.

Councillor Martin Kearney raised the issue at a recent meeting of Mid Ulster District Council and said the police had assured him the issue was getting their full attention.

“The sharp rise in the number of opportunistic thefts in recent weeks in rural areas prompts a warning to us all to be vigilant at all times,” he said.

“I am aware of three incidents of thefts from farmyards and businesses stretching from Greenlough to Drumagarner.

“All the victims of these crimes are known to me personally, all hard-working families, already having enough to contend with in these difficult times.”

“Research shows that criminals are sophisticated in the farms and businesses they target and are using increasingly sophisticated methods to gain access.

“I have spoken to the PSNI a number of times in recent days passing on my concerns at this time and they have assured me that the investigation of these crimes is getting their full attention.

“In the meantime being a good neighbour and exercising vigilance are the most effective deterrents against crime and the detention of offenders.

“It is important that we all work together to make the countryside safer for everyone.”