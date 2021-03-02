Covid rate continues to decrease across county

Contact
After a slight rise last week, County Derry's Covid-19 metrics have once again fallen, with the number of positive cases dropping by over a third in comparison with the previous seven days.
There were 35% fewer cases of the virus recorded in the county over the last week, with Portstewart's BT55 area recording no new cases, despite testing numbers increasing by 39%.
Only one postal area, Magherafelt, remains in triple figures for rate per 100,000 of population at 104.2, while the county's overall rate fell to 53.2.
Just 4% of the 3,317 tests carried out within the county last week were positive, with the data for all postal areas was in single figures.
Discounting BT55, where no cases were identified, the largest fall in case numbers came in Maghera's BT46 postal area, which recorded 61.5% fewer cases than the previous week.
The lowest reduction came in Coleraine, where cases fell by 11.1%.
Eight Covid-related deaths have been recorded across the county's local government districts in the last week, one fewer than the previous week.
The majority (6) came in Mid Ulster, while Causeway Coast and Glens experienced no deaths in the last week. Two people lost their lives in Derry City and Strabane.
Ninety patients are currently receiving treatment for Covid-19 across the Northern (54) and Western (36) Trusts, with 38 at Antrim Area Hospital, 21 at Altnagelvin and 10 at Causeway.
525,400 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with the figure accounting for 27.7% of the NI population. 33,197 second doses have also been administered.
The NI Executive met yesterday morning to discuss a road map out of the current lockdown arrangements, and are set to publish details after they are finalised later this afternoon.
