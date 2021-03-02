Derry group organising a special business event as part of International Women's Day

Female business owners have been invited to take part in an event being organised by a Derry organisation as part of Women's Day 2021.

Enterprise North West has joined forces with Donegal Women in Business Network, Letterkenny Institute of Technology and the European Women Association to host an online Women Embracing Global Change Together event on March 8.

This will provide an opportunity for women in business to come together and hear how many have embraced the challenges of 2020/21.

The event will aim to give attendees the opportunity to question a panel of guest speakers and 'dig deep' to find out how they have embraced global change.

Carrie McCafferty, Enterprise Development Executive with Enterprise North West, said people from all over the world will take part in the event.

Among the local speakers will be Orla Cooper from B & CO, a Derry company which produces self-care packs.

Ms McCafferty said: "This opportunity to collaborate with friends and colleagues in Republic of Ireland and in Europe to offer a global event has come about as a direct result of networking online in the past year.

“We have embraced online networking in what at first seemed like an impossible challenge and, as a result, we are now collaborating with cross-border and global partners - something we may not have achieved without Covid-19."

The free event will take place on Monday, March 8, from 11am to 1pm and to register email rachel@enterprisenw.com. or call 02871 352693.