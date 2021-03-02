Derry's council to seek meeting with government department over the issue of potholes

A meeting is to be organised to discuss the problem of potholes in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The issue was brought up at the monthly meeting of the council by Ulster Unionist councillor Derek Hussey.

Alderman Hussey said that probably all local councillors had been contacted by people about the problem.

It was agreed at the meeting that the council will contact the Department of Infrastructure to set up a meeting about potholes in the local area.