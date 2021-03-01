Council strike zero rate after knife-edge vote

Contact
Mid Ulster District Council have agreed their rate increase for the 2021/22 financial year at a dramatic Special Council meeting this evening.
A rate of 1.59% had been proposed for approval by council officials, but a proposal from Cllr Meta Graham to strike a rate of 0% for the year prevailed in a vote by 17 votes to 16 after the SDLP bloc on the council abstained.
Independent councillors Dan Kerr and Barry Monteith both spoke in favour of a 0% increase during the debate on the issue, and in the end their votes proved decisive.
A council finance official had warned during the meeting that a 0% increase for 2021/22 could lead to a 5.83% increase next year if a number of financial pressure projections are brought to bear.
Proposals for a 0% increase centred around the council's current healthy financial position and recent windfall.
An increase of 1.59% would have meant a 68p per month increase on ratepayers' bills, or an annual increase of £6.75.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.