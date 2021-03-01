Council strike zero rate after knife-edge vote

Mid Ulster District Council have agreed their rate increase for the 2021/22 financial year at a dramatic Special Council meeting this evening.

A rate of 1.59% had been proposed for approval by council officials, but a proposal from Cllr Meta Graham to strike a rate of 0% for the year prevailed in a vote by 17 votes to 16 after the SDLP bloc on the council abstained.

Independent councillors Dan Kerr and Barry Monteith both spoke in favour of a 0% increase during the debate on the issue, and in the end their votes proved decisive.

A council finance official had warned during the meeting that a 0% increase for 2021/22 could lead to a 5.83% increase next year if a number of financial pressure projections are brought to bear.

Proposals for a 0% increase centred around the council's current healthy financial position and recent windfall.

An increase of 1.59% would have meant a 68p per month increase on ratepayers' bills, or an annual increase of £6.75.