Eamonn McCann says he will be stepping down from Derry's council due to health reasons

People Before Profit councillor Eamonn McCann is to step down from Derry City and Strabane District Council due to health reasons.
The 77-year-old, who was elected to the local authority’s Moor ward in the 2019 elections, says he was recently diagnosed with a neurological condition, known as Ataxia, which 'has made it increasingly difficult' for him to fulfill his duty as a councillor.
The veteran socialist announced the news in a statement this evening.
“I have made my intention known to my party, People Before Profit, and have asked the party to set in motion the procedure for selecting a new councillor in my place,” he said.
“I thank all those who voted for me in the last council election in 2019.
"I have done my best to deliver on the mandate given to me.
"I want to thank other councillors of all parties and independents for the many courtesies shown to me.
"I thank council staff for their assistance and forbearance. It has been a privilege to represent the Moor DEA, where I was born and reared.
“I have confidence that PBP will nominate a diligent and efficient councillor in my place and that she or he, alongside Shaun [Harkin], will continue to serve the interests of the people of the Moor and contribute to the struggle against oppression and against capitalism, the never-ending source of all our political ills.”
