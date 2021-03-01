Vaccine programme in Northern Ireland has now been extended to include people aged 60-64

The vaccine programme has been extended to include people aged 60-64.

People who are aged 60-64 can now book a Covid-19 vaccine online at one of the trust vaccination centres, including the Foyle Arena in Derry.

To make an appointment visit the online portal: COVID-19 Vaccine Service for NI (hscni.net)

The online platform is the primary source to book an appointment and should be used in the first instance.

A telephone booking system is also available should you not have access to the online portal. Telephone 0300 200 7813. The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Anyone attending a vaccination centre can be assured that social distancing and other Covid safety rules are strictly applied.

People must get their first and second doses from the same provider – they must not try to “mix and match” between GPs and vaccination centres.