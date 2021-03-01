Accusations fly as council split over decision to increase rates

There were heated exchanges today as Derry City and Strabane District Council met to ratify its latest rates increase.

The council have agreed to strike a rates increase of 1.89% which will equate to a yearly rise of £9.16 for each household in the council area.

This was the lowest rates increase made by the council, and its predecessor Derry City Council, since 1973.

However, the council was split on the increase, with some councillors saying that there should have been no rates increase this year as a result of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is understood that the council met in private on Friday to vote on the proposed rates increase.

The 1.89% increase was supported by Sinn Fein, DUP, UUP and Alliance councillors.

It was opposed by SDLP, People Before Profit and Aontu councillors along with independent councillors on the local authority.

Details of the increase were made public at today's meeting.

Welcoming the decision, Sinn Fein councillor Patricia Logue said that if the rates had not been increased it would have had an impact on jobs and services provided by the council.

She accused those opposed to the increase of 'abdicating' their responsibility as public representatives.

SDLP councillor John Boyle said he was 'gob-smacked' by Cllr Logue's comments.

He said his party had been opposed to the increase as they believed it would add to the financial burden already being experienced by people as a result of the pandemic.

DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan said at one stage last year the council had been looking at a possible 'double digit' rates increase.

He said those opposed to the increase had not identified where money could be saved and accused them of trying to 'grab a headline'.

Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle said the impact of the pandemic had knocked local families and businesses 'to the ground' and accused those who supported the rates increase of 'putting the boot in'.

The meeting was told that this year's rate will see further investment in the council's 'ambitious capital plan'.

Chairing the meeting, the Mayor of the council, Councillor Brian Tierney, paid tribute to the work of officers on what has been a 'very challenging process balancing positive progress with prudence during these difficult times'.

"I welcome today's decision by members to strike the rate at 1.89% which will allow Council to maintain the positive momentum that will facilitate progress and the delivery of a high standard of service in a sensible and sustainable way.

"This has been a year of significant pressure for local Councils who have been asked to step up and provide support and services on an exceptional level at substantial cost.

“Despite the challenges we have worked to adapt and risen to meet those demands, at a time when Council income has been effectively decimated.

“Thankfully we have been able to access significant government support, and coupled with the rates assistance for businesses, this has gone some way to alleviating pressures.

“It's vital that that support continues long into the next year as we continue to deal with the escalating fall-out from the Covid crisis.

"As we look towards the future and begin to move towards some form of normal life our focus must be on social and economic recovery. Just last week we signed the Heads of Terms for the £250m City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund investment plan that will bring about the positive transformation of our City and District.

“We need to provide Council with the resources needed to drive forward this integrated and ambitious suite of innovation, digital, health, regeneration and tourism projects and also secure Council's required match-funding contribution to the overall package of investment.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank officers for achieving the balanced budget before us today and Members for their careful consideration of the best outcome for this Council at this very challenging time."

In his report to councillors, the council's Lead Finance Officer, Alfie Dallas, stressed that the marginal increase in rates would allow the council to deliver on its commitment to continue to provide the 'quality public services expected by citizens, and also invest in growth and development projects across the council area'.

It will also assist the council, he said, in its ongoing response to the additional demands and budgetary pressures now being placed on councils as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The last year has seen unprecedented financial challenges for our residents and businesses,” he told councillors.

"It is therefore more important than ever that a realistic rate is struck that recognises the challenges our ratepayers face but also sets Council on a sustainable footing to play a critical role in recovery and continue to provide the essential services our citizens require."

The council's Chief Executive John Kelpie said that while this has been a difficult year but that they council should also reflect on the 'many positive achievements and continue to focus on progress, particularly regarding Council's substantial programme of capital investment'.

"Over the last five years we have delivered over £60m in capital projects and a further £55m of projects are also progressing, many of which are already at an advanced stage," he said.

"The new rates investment will now see further capital investment across our ambitious suits of community and strategic projects.

"Last week we saw the signing of single biggest investment package ever secured for this City and Region and with it the promise of 7,000 new jobs, £126m in new wages and £230m of GVA per annum generated for our area.

"A huge amount of work has gone into the rates process this year involving all tiers of staff to trim budgets and find savings.

“The result is a realistic and forward thinking plan that will enable us to continue on the positive path that we have set out.

"These are undoubtedly unique and challenging times but we can and will deliver on our commitment to the people of Derry and Strabane to realise the objectives and targets of the Strategic Inclusive Growth Plan and the creation of a vibrant and thriving City and District."