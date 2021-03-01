Man charged with stealing a car, money and a wedding ring from a house in Derry

A man who allegedly stole a car, wedding ring and other valuables has been granted bail at Derry Magistrates Court.

Ryan Michael Harkin, 28, of Glenabbey Close, has been charged with burglary, aggravated taking and causing damage to a vehicle and using a vehicle that was in a dangerous condition and was likely to put other people in danger.

He is further charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, using a motor vehicle without insurance, having no driving license and theft.

All charges relate to alleged incidents on November 5, 2020.

On that date the injured party reported that a Vauxhall Antara had been stolen from his home at Balmoral Avenue in the city around 5am.

A police officer said the incident was captured on CCTV.

After speaking to the owner of the vehicle, he said the car keys were kept in a jug and they were stolen along with a gold wedding band, a wallet containing a Revolut card, £110 cash, a purse containing £200 and tools to the value of approximately £340.

The court heard that the debit card was used at a car dealership in Claudy and then at a service station in Faughan Valley.

CCTV was operational in both business premises and a male suspect was identified.

A spare wheel had been put on the car and another was damaged, a police officer said, to the extent that it was producing sparks when driven.

The court was told the defendant wore a face mask similar to those being worn during the pandemic.

‘Human hair’ was found in the vehicle which is being tested.

The 28-year-old was located at Glenabbey Close on Sunday, February 28, where he was arrested and found to have been drinking alcohol which amounted to a breach of bail.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said the defendant is on bail for other incidents and is continuing to breach conditions.

He added that since being released from prison in the Republic of Ireland, Harkin has come to police attention for ’29 offences’.

The officer believed that Harkin would continue to breach bail and said addresses proffered by his legal representatives were ‘unsuitable’.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client was given two ‘entirely conflicting’ sets of bail conditions. “It was a very messy set of bail conditions,” he added.

One set ordered him to reside at Glenabbey Close and the other at Ernest Street and they specified different curfew times.

Mr Quigley said bail conditions had been breached in one of those cases but not in the other.

He asked for his client to be released to reside at Glenabbey Close.

The defence solicitor acknowledged that forensics will be ‘important’ in the case.

Deputy District Judge McStay said the breach of bail didn’t appear to be associated with any further offending.

“I would be minded to admit him to his own bail of £250. Conditions need to be regularised,” he added.

The defendant must reside at Glenabbey Close, will have a curfew, must sign bail three times per week and is prohibited from consuming alcohol or drugs and must have no contact with the alleged injured parties.

Harkin will appear at a court sitting on March 25.