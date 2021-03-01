Mid Ulster set to confirm rate

Contact
Mid Ulster District Council are to hold a Special Council Meeting this evening as they look to set their rate for the incoming financial year.
In a report prepared for councillors, a rates increase of 1.59% has been recommended. This is dependent on councillors agreeing a cash releasing efficiency target of £200,000.
The report also details that in practical terms, a domestic ratepayer in a property with an average capital value of £125,000 would therefore see their annual rates bill increase by £6.75, or 68p per month.
Last week, Causeway Coast and Glens voted to approve a rates increase of 2.49%, by 36 votes to 2. Ratepayers were told to expect an annual increase of £15.90 or 30p per week.
