Derry's council to host a range of events this month as part of global celebration of Irish language

Derry City and Strabane District is taking part in a global celebration of the Irish language this month.

From today until March 17, communities around the globe are set to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish Language Week), the biggest Irish language festival in the world.

The local council will be part of these efforts to promote the Irish language and to give the public an opportunity to celebrate the language.

This year's programme promises a diverse range of events, the Fáinne scheme, Irish language Taster Course and a range of other events.

Erin Hamilton, Irish Language Officer with the council, said: "The Council is delighted to offer its support to the Irish Language Week celebrations and that we are able to reach a much bigger audience on a regional basis this year due the festival being online as well as our partnership work with Donegal County Council on some of the events..

“We hope that everyone enjoys this year's programme with events to cater for every age group."

The events can be found at http://derrystrabane.com/gaeilge, on Facebook: http://facebook.com/foramphobalnagaeilge, on Yotube: http://tinyurl.com/gaeilge2021.

Events Programme: https://issuu.com/gaeilge/docs/seachtain_na_gaeilge_2021