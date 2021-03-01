Census 2021 launched today: People now able to fill in required form

The 2021 Census is launched from today.

Households in Derry are now able to complete their 2021 Census which will help shape where essential resources, funding and services will be focused over the next decade.

The official Census Day is March 21.

For the first time, the Census will be predominantly online.

Registrar General Siobhan Carey said: “It is important that everyone takes part in the Census, which provides an accurate picture of the people of Northern Ireland.

“The Census form is very easy to complete, taking less than 20 minutes per household and the results will help determine funding and services for the next ten years.

“Over the next few days, each household will receive in the post their invitation to take part.

“This will have an access code to enable the public to complete their census return online.

“You don’t have to wait until 21st March, once you receive your Census pack through the post, simply go to census.gov.uk/ni to complete the information for your household.

“While we would strongly encourage people to complete their Census online, paper forms are still available for those that need one.

“Our Census teams will be available to advise anyone who needs additional support.”

Anyone with questions can contact the Census centre on 0800 328 2021.