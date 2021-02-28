Man stabbed in Moneymore burglary

Contact
A man has been stabbed during a burglary in Moneymore.
Detectives are appealing for information following an incident on Saturday afternoon.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed two men have been arrested.
"A report was received just after 2.30pm that two men forced entry to a house in the Woodvale Crescent area," they said.
"It was reported the male occupant, aged in his fifties, was assaulted, sustaining a stab wound in his thigh.
"Two men, aged 27 and 54 years old, have been arrested on suspicion of offences including burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
"Both men remain in custody, assisting with our enquiries.
"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a black VW Passat to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1115 of 27/02/21."
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
