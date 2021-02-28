Police renew appeal for information after 'brutal' shooting of teenager in Derry last night

Police have renewed an appeal for information about the shooting of a teenager in the city last night.

The victim, who is in his late teens, was shot in the leg at an alleyway at Milldale Crescent in the Currynierin area around 9pm.

The teenager is still being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who has information about the attack or seen suspicious activity in the area last night.

The teenager was the fifth person to be shot in Derry this year.

The four other attacks have all taken place in Creggan.

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Fleming condemned the latest attack.

“There is no place for guns on our streets and those responsible should get off the backs of the community," he said.

“Anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to police.”

There was a similar appeal from SDLP councillor Martin Reilly who is chairperson of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Policing Community Safety Partnership.

“The shooting of a young man in Currynierin is completely wrong and there can be no justification for such a brutal act. Anyone with information on who carried out this shooting should get in touch with the PSNI immediately or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11," he said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "An investigation into the shooting is underway and officers would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call officers at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2092 27/02/21."