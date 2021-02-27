Police say a man has been shot in Derry tonight

Contact
Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident at Milldale Crescent in the Curryneirin area of Derry.
A report was received shortly after 9pm that a male in his late teens had been shot in the leg at an alleyway in the area.
He has now been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
An investigation into the shooting is underway and officers would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call officers at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2092 27/02/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.