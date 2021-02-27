Western Trust issue public appeal due to the large number of people using the Gransha site for exercise

Contact
The Western Trust has asked people to observe the required restrictions when using the Gransha grounds in Derry for exercise.
The lockdown period has seen a huge increase in the number of people using outdoor spaces for exercise.
The lands at Gransha are popular with many walkers and joggers.
A spokesperson for the Western Trust said they promoted all forms of exercised but encouraged people to follow the recommended restrictions.
“Due to the increased number of people using the Gransha Site for exercise, we would like to remind everyone of the following:
- Please observe COVID-19 restrictions. At present we are not permitted to run in groups of more than two people;
- Please be mindful that the Gransha Site is home for some of our most vulnerable patients and service users. Please respect their space at all times;
- Gransha is a very busy site with multiple hospitals, health clinics and a school. Traffic can get very busy. Please try to avoid using the Gransha Site during normal working hours;
- Use footpaths provided and avoid using the road;
- Always wear hi-visibility reflective wear, especially during the dark evenings;
- Please park your car away from the main hospitals (Lakeview, Waterside, Grangewood and Ralphs Close)
