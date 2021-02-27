Show some respect: Anger at latest attack by vandals on a Derry play park

Contact
The swing that was destroyed at Ballyarnett park.
A Derry councillor has asked people to show more respect to children's play parks in the city.
Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy was speaking after the latest vandalism attack on a local park.
Overnight, someone set fire to one of the tyre swings at Ballyarnett County Park.
The park has been targeted by vandals on a number of previous occasions.
Cllr Duffy said she was 'really annoyed' to see the destruction at the park.
"This is a beautiful modern park used by local families, especially popular now with us being in lockdown...and to see this level of wanton destruction just makes you angry, there is no need!
"I have reported it to council now to have it fixed, but people need to have respect for the facilities that we have, this week I had to report fly tipping and general rubbish around the park."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Leeann Monk Ozgul, COO, and Jennifer Neff, CEO, of Elemental Software with the prestigious UK Rising Star award.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.