Police in Derry issue a warning after people seen acting suspiciously around bank machines in the city

Police in Derry City and Strabane are asking users of ATMs to be vigilant following a report of suspicious activity in the city earlier this month.

If you notice anything attached to an ATM which looks out of place, do not touch it, stop the transaction immediately and alert police as well as the bank.

There are a few things you can do to protect your cash and details:

• Be aware of your surroundings. If you are talking on a phone or wearing headphones you can't take in what is going on around you;

• Guard your personal identification number (PIN) carefully and be aware that any form of distraction or assistance while you are using an ATM could mean someone is trying to steal your dispensed money or card.

• If someone tries to distract you and you feel unsure - cancel the ATM transaction.

• Do not be complacent - a robbery can occur in crowded environments, not just deserted streets.

Anyone who would like further advice or has information in relation to suspicious activity at ATMs can contact us on the non-emergency number 101.