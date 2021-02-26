Another major accolade for Derry company described as a 'rising star' in the tech industry

It's been a good couple of days for Derry company Elemental Software.

Earlier this week, the firm, which uses technology to promote the use of social prescribing, announced an Invest NI-supported investment of £1.2million to develop its business and create eight new jobs.

Now, it's been revealed that Elemental Software has won a prestigious competition.

Out of over 330 applicants, it has been named a winner in the Tech Nation Rising Stars 3.0 which celebrates innovative, scaling tech companies across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The awards process has a number of stages – the selection of the top 100, top 20 and finally the top 10, and Elemental has been named in that final listing, featuring as a winner.

Founded by Derry entrepreneurs Jennifer Neff and Leeann Monk-Ozgul, Elemental Software provides the technical infrastructure and expertise for the social prescribing model of care to be established, grown and its impact measured.

It currently helps to connect over 75,000 people across the UK and Ireland into vital support and activities in their local community that have a positive impact on their lives.

Ms Jennifer Neff said: “Winning Rising Stars really shows all the hard work, determination, and all the passion that goes into Elemental, especially during this past year.

“Throughout, our focus has remained on our primary mission, halting health inequalities whilst keeping our business going during the pandemic.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the adoption of Elemental across the UK and Ireland and as a result we've created more jobs and are empowering more people."

Mrs Monk-Ozgul said the increase in the number of social prescriptions being made since COVID-19 has underlined the social prescribing model of care’s vital role in helping thousands of people cope with the added impact of the pandemic.

“We've an exciting R&D roadmap that is helping Elemental to maintain our relevance, stay ahead of market trends and expand into new geographical markets and sectors.”

Gary Davidson, Investment Lead @ Tech Nation, said: “It brings me so much joy to see Elemental be crowned as a Tech Nation Rising Star winner. It’s a real testament to the team’s ambition to scale and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”