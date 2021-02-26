Police appeal for information following the theft of a car in Derry

Contact
Police in Derry have appealed for information following the theft of a car in the Buncrana Road of the city earlier this week.
A silver VW Golf, registration FX13WAE, was taken from the Knockena area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Monday and abandoned on the green area behind Galliagh Park a short time later.
Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If you were travelling in the Skeoge Link, Buncrana Road or Glengalliagh Road areas on Monday between 6.00pm and 6.40pm, please review your dash cam footage and help us identify those involved. Ring us on 101 and quote reference 1804 of Feb 22nd.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
An Grianán of Aileach visitor numbers may be restricted by the Office of Public Works. Photo copyright Bren Whelan
Cars were set on fire at Lincoln Courts during incidents which the defendant has been charged in connection with.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.