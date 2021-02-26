Police appeal for information following the theft of a car in Derry

Police in Derry have appealed for information following the theft of a car in the Buncrana Road of the city earlier this week.

A silver VW Golf, registration FX13WAE, was taken from the Knockena area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Monday and abandoned on the green area behind Galliagh Park a short time later.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If you were travelling in the Skeoge Link, Buncrana Road or Glengalliagh Road areas on Monday between 6.00pm and 6.40pm, please review your dash cam footage and help us identify those involved. Ring us on 101 and quote reference 1804 of Feb 22nd.”