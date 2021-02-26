Calls for new parking bays in a bid to tackle traffic problems in busy Derry street

The Department for Infrastructure has been called on look at the possibility of introducing parking bays in the area in front of the businesses on Beechwood Avenue in Derry.

The call comes from Foyle Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan who said 'there is not a day that goes past that there is a clog up of traffic travelling up or down Beechwood Avenue'.

“I believe one of the ways to help the flow of traffic and improve road safety in the area would be to introduce a parking bay in front of the shops,” she said.

The local politician has asked the Infrastructure department to look at the proposal.