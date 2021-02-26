Calls for new parking bays in a bid to tackle traffic problems in busy Derry street

Contact
The Beechwood Avenue area of Derry.
The Department for Infrastructure has been called on look at the possibility of introducing parking bays in the area in front of the businesses on Beechwood Avenue in Derry.
The call comes from Foyle Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan who said 'there is not a day that goes past that there is a clog up of traffic travelling up or down Beechwood Avenue'.
“I believe one of the ways to help the flow of traffic and improve road safety in the area would be to introduce a parking bay in front of the shops,” she said.
The local politician has asked the Infrastructure department to look at the proposal.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
An Grianán of Aileach visitor numbers may be restricted by the Office of Public Works. Photo copyright Bren Whelan
Cars were set on fire at Lincoln Courts during incidents which the defendant has been charged in connection with.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.