Derry writer among those to receive emergency funding support from Arts Council of Northern Ireland

Local writer Felicity McCall has received funding support.
People from Derry working in the creative economy have benefited from a new round of emergency funding from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.
The Arts Council, on behalf of Department for Communities (DfC) and in collaboration with Future Screens NI, has announced details of 1,562 individuals working in the creative economy, who are set to benefit from £6,910,794 of emergency funding.
The money is for sectors which have been severely impacted by the pandemic.
Among those to benefit are local writer Felicity McCall who has received £5,000.
Tara Vij, who runs a small PR company in Derry called Highlight PR and also publishes a free magazine, has also received £2,000.
Arts Council Chief Executive, Roísín Mc- Donough, said: “Today’s announcement of support to these individuals will provide reassurance to those facing enormous personal challenges as artists and creatives at this time.
“We are hopeful that our artists, arts organisations and the wider cultural and entertainment sectors can resume creative activity safely at some point later in 2021.”
