Education Minister announces the dates on which A-Level and GSCE results will be sent to students this year

Contact
Education Minister Peter Weir.
Education Minister Peter Weir has announced the dates for results of CCEA 2021 examinations.
The exams have been cancelled this year because of the pandemic.
The pupils' results will be based on school assessment.
The Minister has today confirmed that students will receive CCEA AS and A level results on August 10, 2021 followed by the release of GCSE results on August 12.
The Minister said: “Given the importance of A level results for admission to universities, it is important that CCEA AS and A level results are aligned with those from other jurisdictions to ensure that Northern Ireland pupils are not disadvantaged.”
Both England and Wales have announced that pupils in those jurisdictions will receive results on the same dates.
The Minister continued: “I fully appreciate that issuing GCSE results in the same week as AS and A level results may provide challenges for both CCEA and for schools, but while far from perfect, I believe this decision will provide clarity and parity to all our students.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Cars were set on fire at Lincoln Courts during incidents which the defendant has been charged in connection with.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.