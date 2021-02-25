Man banned from Derry motel after allegedly threatening staff while naked

A man accused of walking naked around a local motel while threatening staff has been granted bail at Derry Magistrates Court.

Che O’Connor, 21, of no fixed abode, appeared in the local court today by way of video link from Hydebank prison for a bail application.

He is charged with criminal damage, two counts of assaulting police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and committing an act outraging public decency on December 10, 2020.

The court heard that police received a call from the owner of the Banks of the Faughan Motel who reported that O’Connor was ‘was walking around with his genitals out threatening staff’.

Police officers made their way to his room and noticed that a glass panel had been smashed outside the room.

The alleged offence was captured on CCTV.

A police officer said the 21-year-old was arrested for criminal damage.

When handcuffed he kicked out at police officers, shouted aggressively and continued to resist, the court was told, according to the police.

During questioning at Strand Road Police Station, he admitted all of the charges except for the alleged act of outraging public decency.

O’Connor told officers, ‘I had my penis out but nobody was about.’

The court heard that the 21-year-old has an extensive criminal record including 13 assaults.

He has also breached bail on 16 occasions and breached suspended sentences, a police officer added.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said his client regrets his behaviour that day.

The defendant is aware that he will not be released from prison until he serves a six months sentence handed to him for a separate incident.

The incidents took place a day apart, Mr Chapman said, therefore the principle of totality would have to be taken into account.

He asked for his client to be granted bail suggesting the risks could be managed.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said she can readily understand concerns expressed by the police.

She decided to ‘take a chance’ but warned him not to break the faith shown by the court because bail ‘could be withdrawn entirely’.

O’Connor was granted his own bail of £500 with conditions that include a prohibition on alcohol and drugs and an order to sign at Strand Road Police Station twice per week.

He was also excluded from entering the Banks of the Faughan Motel.

The defendant’s case will appear before the court again on March 25.