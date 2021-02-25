Derry man jailed for ‘appalling incident’ involving his mother and sister

A Derry man was today jailed for assaulting his sister and threatening to damage his mother’s property.

Dean Dillon, 24, of no fixed abode, admitted offences of common assault and two counts of threatening to damage property on November 26, 2020.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said police were tasked to Glenabbey Drive following an ‘abandoned’ 999 call.

On arrival, police found the defendant’s mother and sister in a ‘highly stressed’ state.

The injured parties said Dillon entered the home looking for money and when none was forthcoming he became ‘aggressive and threatened to destroy the property’.

Dillon’s sister attempted to call the police and when she refused to give up the phone he ‘forcibly removed’ it from her and threatened to break it.

The defendant’s mother said she was ‘terrified’.

At police interview, the 24-year-old denied the offences saying he has mental health difficulties.

An application was lodged for a restraining order.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client is a ‘classic case of Jekyll and Hyde’ in that he’s a ‘gentleman when he’s sober’ but when on drugs takes on a ‘different guise altogether’.

He told the court that Dillon is ‘deeply embarrassed’ and feels ‘very, very guilty’ about it.

No address has been available to him meaning he has remained in custody since the commission of the offences.

Mr MacDermott asked for his client to be given credit for an early guilty plea and said that if any restraining order is made it should be around harassment and not contact because they are still speaking to one another.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers described it as an ‘appalling incident’ aggravated by the fact the two injured parties are close family members.

Dillon was sentenced to three months in custody.

A restraining order was granted banning him from harassing or pestering the injured parties and from directing anyone else to do so.

It will remain in place for one year.

The defendant was warned that if he breaches it, it could result in a six-month prison sentence.

Dillon has other matters pending before the court related to alleged drug offences, theft, use of a firearm or imitation firearm to resist arrest and common assault.

That case was adjourned until March 25 for a PPS decision.