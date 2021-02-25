Contact

Special council meeting this evening to strike the rate

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will meet this evening to decide the rate for 2021/22.

Council meeting this evening to strike the rate

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A Special Meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will take place this evening as the council seeks to strike the rate for the 2021/22 financial year.

A report distributed to councillors ahead of the meeting has indicated a rate of 2.49% will be recommended at the meeting.

The report has indicated councils will be compensated by the Department of Communities for income losses for 2021/22 through a prepaid grant, with rates holidays for businesses being extended for six months into the new financial year.

A further report from the Chief Financial Officer has indicated the rates proposed are 'sufficiently robust to allow Council to deliver all its services in 2021/22'.

The report also states the recommended rates 'expressedly provide for' a number of financial outlays, including an annual pay award of 1.25%, increased waste management costs of around £1.3m, increased insurance costs of around £360,000 and capital financing costs of approximately £8.8m.

Provision is also made for 'one-off events costing £150K'.

Last year, the council's meeting to strike the rate prompted widespread media coverage amid concerns over the council's finances.

County Derry's other council area, Mid Ulster District Council, are set to hold their rates meeting on Monday, March 1.

