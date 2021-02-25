Major music event being held this week weekend in aid of lifesaving Derry charity

Contact
A major 'live' online fundraising event in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue has been announced.
Rockdown to Lockdown will take place from 6.30pm to 11pm on Saturday, February 27.
Nine artists have so far been lined up to take part in the event which is being held in memory of Aodhan O'Donnell and Oran Boyd, two local young men.
Stream details for the night of local music will be shared closer to the time with a donation link available on the night.
