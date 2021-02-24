Contact

Police say a number of people were taken to hospital following a crash on Derry's Rock Road this morning

PSNI appeal for anyone with information about the collision to contact them

One of the vehicles involved in the crash earlier today.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police received a report of a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the Rock Road in Derry at around 11.30am this morning.

Officers and colleagues from ambulance and fire services attended the scene.

A number of people involved were taken to hospital for further assessment.

Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances leading up to collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 628 of 24/02/28.

