Planning permission being sought for 63 new apartments in the Brandywell area of Derry

An image of how the proposed apartment complex would look.
Planning permission is being sought for 63 new apartments in the Brandywell area of Derry.
The proposed development would be built on a vacant site at 4 Letterkenny Road which was previously home to a farm shop.
Before that, there was a filling station on the site.
The plot is owned by Maxol Ltd and the company has applied to Derry City and Strabane District Council for planning permission to build the new apartment complex.
It would comprise a mixture of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
The complex would also include a 'landscaped courtyard plaza' and car parking.
The owners of the site were granted planning permission several years ago to build 53 apartments on the land.
However, the new planning application is seeking to increase the number of properties that can be built.
The planning application was lodged with the council last month and a consultation process with people living around the site has now begun.
