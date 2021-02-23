Derry man with over 100 convictions is sent back to prison

A Derry man with a ‘formidable’ criminal record has been jailed for three months for offences of common assault and disorderly behaviour.

Liam Carlin, 31, of Lawrence Hill, pleaded guilty to numerous charges spanning from December 2019 to January 2021.

The first of those cases was in relation to the common assault of a female on January 23.

Police were made aware of an incident captured on city centre CCTV.

Around 7pm, the defendant could be seen engaging in a ‘verbal argument’ with the victim ‘causing her to cower’.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said Carlin then struck her twice in the face.

He was subsequently arrested and said he was intoxicated and annoyed but couldn’t recall the assault.

In relation to a separate incident on December 12, 2019, the court heard that police attended Damien House where the defendant had assaulted a worker.

The worker was breaking up a fight when he was punched in the neck by Carlin.

The 31-year was arrested for common assault and two counts of disorderly behaviour.

An incident from May 21, 2020, involved an altercation between the defendant and a group of friends who were intoxicated on John Street.

When police officers arrived Carlin called them ‘orange b***ards’ and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said the cases illustrate the nature of ‘street drinkers’ which the defendant has become over the past number of years.

He told the court it’s not unusual Carlin would be the victim of crime and not unusual that he would be the perpetrator of crimes.

A probation report ‘might have been useful’, he said, but that was not an option because of he is in custody.

Mr Quigley said that after three weeks in custody the defendant is ‘looking a lot better’ because he has ‘no access to alcohol’.

After sentencing for these offences, Carlin will have amassed 103 convictions, the court was told.

Once released, Mr Quigley said, the defendant will attend AA meetings to address his alcohol problem but he acknowledged it will be an ‘entirely different game when he gets out’.

He said the judge could consider imposing a suspended prison sentence.

Deputy District Judge McStay described as ‘formidable’, the defendant’s record, adding that the custody threshold had been passed.

He said: “If he continues to drink he will reoffend, regardless of a suspended sentence. I don’t think holding anything over him will have any effect, it hasn’t in the past.”

The defendant was sentenced to a total of three months in prison.