Concerns over speed limit being broken

A local councillor has urged motorists driving through a County Derry village to reduce their speed.

Sinn Féin councillor for Carntogher, Córa Corry said recent improvements in the area's road surface had seen a rise in the number of drivers speeding in the area.

“There are a lot of commuters who drive through Moneyneena village on the way to and from work and often do not adhere to the 30mph speed limit in the village,” she said.

“The recent road resurfacing has also meant that we have seen accelerated speed by users. The road also has a school along the route and is a popular with pedestrian walking.”

Following consultation with local residents, Sinn Féin representatives have erected signage in the area encouraging drivers to slow down.

“We hope that the signage on the Moneyneena Road will raise awareness to drivers of the speed they are doing and to slow down,” said Cllr Corry.

“We recently had a Speed Indicator Device on the Moneyneena Road, which was great for highlighting to drivers their speed but these are short term solutions.

“I will continue to engage with the relevant bodies on the issue of speeding in the village. I would urge road users to be aware of the speed limits. Reducing speed allows a greater time to react and may just prevent an accident or even save a life”.