Another award for Slaughtneil Irish language group

An Irish language group in County Derry has been crowned winners of a prestigious All-Ireland competition for Irish-language communities for the third time.

Carn Tóchair, based in the Slaughtneil area, picked up the Glór na nGael title in 2010 and 2014, and have now added the 2020 competition to their collection.

The national competition is open to Irish-language communities throughout Ireland, including those based in Gaeltacht areas.

Carn Tóchair have now secured €20,000 in funding for language projects in the coming year as part of the competition's prize.

The community also picked up two category prizes for Youth and Environment/Heritage achievements, as well as being highly commended for work to increase the language's profile within the local GAA club.

A spokesperson for the group said the award showed how small communities can have an impact at a national level.

“The Irish language and community development achievements of the area, coupled with the incredible success of Sleacht Néill club across all three codes, are testament to how a small community can have a massive impression at a national level,” they said.

“The Carn Tóchair committee would like to thank all those who helped to bring about this achievement, including all our volunteers, young and old and to the wider community who have been very supportive of the journey that we have taken to create a bilingual community within the area.

“We would also like to remember and celebrate the work and efforts of those who have been involved over the years and who are no longer with us, including Thomas Ó Caiside, Bernard Kearney, Lughaidh Mac Giolla Bhrighde and Michael Óg McKenna,” they added.

The group plan to hold a celebration event later in the year.

if Covid regulations allow.