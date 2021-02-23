County Covid rate rises for first time in seven weeks

There has been a slight rise in the Covid-19 rate within County Derry for the first time since cases spiked on January 5.

Figures from the Department of Health dashboard have shown the number of positive cases in the county rose by 4.4% over the last week, with the rate per 100,000 rising from 78.1 to 81.8.

It continues to be below Northern Ireland's overall figure of 109.8.

The rate in BT48 has almost doubled, rising from 32.9 the previous week to 64.1 over the last seven days, while a similar increase took place in BT51, rising from 33.9 to 60.2.

Although the rate fell over the last seven days, Magherafelt's BT45 postal area remains the area with the highest rate in the county at 160.3, while Portstewart (BT55) was again lowest at 12.2.

The county's overall rate of positivity experienced a small increase of 0.2% over the course of the week.

Derry City's 48.7% rise in the number of positive cases was the highest in the county, while the biggest decrease was recorded in Coleraine (BT52), which saw a drop of 52.6%.

Nine Covid-related deaths were recorded in County Derry's three local government districts, the lowest total reported since the turn of the year, representing a 36% drop since last week.

Six of the deaths were recorded in the Mid Ulster area, while two deaths were reported in Causeway Coast and Glens. One person died in Derry City and Strabane.

Almost a quarter of Northern Ireland's population have now received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The number of people vaccinated now stands at 488,826, with 458,030 first doses and 30,796 second doses administered, meaning 24% of the population have received their initial jab.