Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Man killed yesterday in a road traffic collision in Derry was 'a ray of sunshine' say former colleagues

Many tributes paid to Gordon 'Corky' Curry

Man killed yesterday in a road traffic collision in Derry was 'a ray of sunshine' say former colleagues

Gordon Curry died yesterday morning.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Tributes have been paid to the man killed in a road traffic collision in Derry yesterday.

Gordon Curry died when his motorcycle collided with a car at Glenshane Road near Altnagelvin Hopsital around 5.30am.

Mr Curry, who was in his 40s, was from the Tullyally area.

He is survived by his partner Angela, children Melissa, Sarah, Katie and Cayden, mother Pearl, stepfather Edwin and the wider family circle.

Mr Curry, known to his friends as 'Corky', had worked at the Sandwich Company cafe at the Diamond in Derry's city centre.

In a post on the cafe's Facebook page, a spokesperson for the staff said it was with the 'heaviest heart' that they learned of his death.

“You were a ray of sunshine and always a laugh to be around,” the tribute stated.

“You were an amazing colleague and better friend. Our thoughts & prayers are with your family.”

Many people have commented on the post, with one describing Mr Curry as a 'great man'.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Curry's funeral will be restricted to immediate family only.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made out to Western Health and Social Care Trust Altnagelvin Hospital A&E department via Ruth Hay funeral director, Altnagelvin.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the accident or who may have dashcam footage to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 211 of 22/02/21.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie