Man killed yesterday in a road traffic collision in Derry was 'a ray of sunshine' say former colleagues

Tributes have been paid to the man killed in a road traffic collision in Derry yesterday.

Gordon Curry died when his motorcycle collided with a car at Glenshane Road near Altnagelvin Hopsital around 5.30am.

Mr Curry, who was in his 40s, was from the Tullyally area.

He is survived by his partner Angela, children Melissa, Sarah, Katie and Cayden, mother Pearl, stepfather Edwin and the wider family circle.

Mr Curry, known to his friends as 'Corky', had worked at the Sandwich Company cafe at the Diamond in Derry's city centre.

In a post on the cafe's Facebook page, a spokesperson for the staff said it was with the 'heaviest heart' that they learned of his death.

“You were a ray of sunshine and always a laugh to be around,” the tribute stated.

“You were an amazing colleague and better friend. Our thoughts & prayers are with your family.”

Many people have commented on the post, with one describing Mr Curry as a 'great man'.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Curry's funeral will be restricted to immediate family only.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made out to Western Health and Social Care Trust Altnagelvin Hospital A&E department via Ruth Hay funeral director, Altnagelvin.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the accident or who may have dashcam footage to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 211 of 22/02/21.