Travellers on the Derry to Belfast rail line will face disruption next month.

It is as a result of Translink carrying out essential works to the Braid River Bridge in Ballymena.

The work has got underway but for health and safety reasons, and in order to effectively complete the works, an extended line closure will be necessary from 11:59pm on Friday, March 28, until 5am on Tuesday, March 30.

No train services will operate via Ballymena during this period and bus substitutions will be in place between Antrim and Coleraine, serving Ballymena and Cullybackey train stations.

A spokesperson for Translink said the work was necessary in order to enhance waterproofing of the bridge structure, carry out improvement works to drainage and masonry repairs and maintenance to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the bridge, as well as to minimise the need for future repair work.