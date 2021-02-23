Eglinton road to be closed during the day for over two weeks for essential works

A £145,000 resurfacing scheme on the U1147 Ervy Road in Eglinton is due to commence this week.

The work will start on Thursday, February 25.

The Department of Infrastructure said the works, which start near the junction with the Highmoor Road and continue northwards for a distance of 1100 metres to the Brockagh Road, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure from 8am to 6pm daily from February 25 to Saturday, March 13.

A two-way diversion will be in place via C507 Slaughtmanus Road, B118 Tamnaherin Road Road, U1145 Brockagh Road.

Access for residents and landowners will be maintained, but delays should be expected.

A spokesperson for the department said the works have been planned in order to minimise inconvenience.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area whenever possible, allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

“Completion of the work is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

“All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

“In the interests of public safety and the safety of the contractor’s workforce the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.”