Blood donation sessions to begin today at Derry school

Blood donation sessions will begin today at a Derry school.

The sessions will take place at St Mary's College today from 1pm to 4pm and from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, there will be sessions from 10.30am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Anyone wishing to donate blood must book in advance by contacting the donation team on 08085 534 653.