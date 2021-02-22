Derry footballer Shane Duffy reveals the details of sectarian abuse he has suffered online

Derry footballer Shane Duffy has become the latest public figure to reveal details of abuse he has received online.

The Celtic defender today shared sectarian abuse he had received from an Instagram user.

Duffy shared a series of messages online, commenting: "There's abuse which is fine but surely there's a limit."

Instagram has told Sky Sports News it is investigating the abuse.

