Upgrade work carried out in a bid to stop power cuts in Culmore area of Derry

Work has been carried out on upgrading the electricity supply network in the Culmore area of Derry.
There has been a number of power cuts in the area in recent months and demands had been made for NIE Networks to get to the source of the problem.
Upgrade work has now been carried out on the local supply system.
SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin welcomed the project.
"Culmore residents suffered a series of electricity outages in recent months. I hope that the investment and improvements now made by NIE Networks will fully resolve this problem," she said.
"I met and corresponded with both NIE Networks and the electricity systems operator SONI to urge new investment in Culmore and I am very pleased to report that NIE Networks has advised me that the improvements have now been completed.
"These improvements involved the reconfiguration of a section of electricity network in Culmore, plus the replacement of a section of overhead conductor.
"I would ask constituents in Culmore to contact me if they have any further problems with electricity supply."
