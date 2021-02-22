Busy Derry road closed after what police have described as a 'serious road traffic collision'

Contact
The Glenshane Road in Derry has been closed in both directions at Altnagelvin Hospital following a serious road traffic collision.
A police spokesperson said that local diversions are in place but delays are expected in the area.
"Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route if possible," the spokesperson said.
