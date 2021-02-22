Derry hospice thanks people for the brilliant response to Christmas tree appeal

Contact
Christmas trees have been shredded for use at the Foyle Hospice gardens.
More than 500 Christmas trees were collected in the Foyle Hospice's Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme.
The huge response to the appeal raised over £6,000 for the hospice.
A hospice spokesperson said: “We are delighted to have the support of our local community with a special mention to Elagh Tree Surgery who came down to the hospice grounds and spent hours chipping the Christmas trees for use in our gardens.”
The hospice's fundraising efforts have been bit hard due to the pandemic.
