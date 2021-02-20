Sadness at sudden death of well-known and popular Derry publican Raymond Daly

The death has taken place of one of Derry's best known and most popular publicans, Raymond Daly.

Mr Daly passed away yesterday after suddenly falling in at his Thornlea home in the Ballyarnett area of the city. He was aged 79.

He is best known for owning the 'old' Collon Bar on Buncrana Road from 1970 to 1986. Due its popularlty it became affectionately known as 'Daly's.'

Dozens have taken to social media platforms to pay tribute and offer condolences to his family.

Mr Daly's funeral service will take place in St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn, at 12 noon tomorrow (Sunday).

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the funeral will be strictly private for immediate family only.

However, it can be viewed via the church's webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn,