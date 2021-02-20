Sadness at sudden death of well-known and popular Derry publican Raymond Daly

Contact
Raymond Daly will be laid to rest tomorrow.
The death has taken place of one of Derry's best known and most popular publicans, Raymond Daly.
Mr Daly passed away yesterday after suddenly falling in at his Thornlea home in the Ballyarnett area of the city. He was aged 79.
He is best known for owning the 'old' Collon Bar on Buncrana Road from 1970 to 1986. Due its popularlty it became affectionately known as 'Daly's.'
Dozens have taken to social media platforms to pay tribute and offer condolences to his family.
Mr Daly's funeral service will take place in St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn, at 12 noon tomorrow (Sunday).
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the funeral will be strictly private for immediate family only.
However, it can be viewed via the church's webcam at
https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn,
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.