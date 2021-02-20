Time running out for people to have their say on when leisure centres in Derry should reopen

Users of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s leisure facilities are being asked to take part in a survey about their planned re-opening.

Council-run leisure centres in the city, including Templemore Sports Complex, Foyle Arena, Brook Park Leisure Centre and City Baths, are all currently closed due to Covid-19 regulations.

The survey is looking for people's view to help the council plan and understand their requirements for the reopening which is hoped to begin in Spring.

By participating in the survey, the public will help the council identify the issues that matter to users of its leisure centre and sports facilities.

All completed surveys will be entered into a draw with a chance of winning a six month all-inclusive package once the leisure facilities are up and running again.

Head of Community and Leisure at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Barry O'Hagan, said that many customers needs will have changed over the last six months.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns resulting in the closure of leisure centres and health clubs across the country has been an unprecedented event for the leisure, health and fitness sector and has presented major challenges financially and operationally," he said.

"Following on from this, we now need to plan for reopening our centres and how trends and customer needs have changed over the past year so we can adapt gauge and update our offering to customers and what their expectations are moving forward."

The survey ends on Monday, February 22.

You can complete it here - http://bit.ly/3qDqIPX