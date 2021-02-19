Major police search operation in Derry ends with nothing being found

Contact
The Skeoge Link Road in Derry has now reopened following a search operation in the area.
Police said nothing untoward was found during the searches.
"We would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding while our officers worked to ensure their safety," said a PSNI spokesperson.
A search was also carried in the areas last Monday.
Again, nothing was found.
The searched followed claims from a republican group that a suspicious device had been left in the area.
