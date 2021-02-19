Blood donation sessions to be held in Derry school next week

Blood donation sessions will be held in a Derry school next week.

The sessions will take place at St Mary's College on Tuesday, February 23, from 1pm to 4pm and from 5pm to 7.30pm.

On Wednesday, February 24, there will be sessions from 10.30am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Anyone wishing to donate blood must book in advance by contacting the donation team on 08085 534 653.