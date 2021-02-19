Busy road in Derry closed this morning due to a major police search operation

Contact
A police search operation is underway this morning in Derry following a report that a device has been left in the Racecourse Road area of the city.
To facilitate the search, Skeoge Link Road will be closed for several hours.
Diversions are in place via Culmore Road and the city centre.
Superintendent Catherine Magee said: “We appreciate the inconvenience this road closure may cause for people affected by this incident, and I want to thank them for their patience and understanding while our officers work to ensure their safety.
"As we continue with our enquiries, I’m appealing to the local community, and to people travelling through the area, that if they notice anything suspicious they should contact police immediately on 999.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 576 14/02/21.
